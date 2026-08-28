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The May St. property has opportunities for growth in rent as well as in potential parking income.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Greenstone Partners Closes Two Multifamily Sales in Chicago for $3.2M

by Matthew Auchincloss

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has closed two multifamily sales totaling $3.2 million in Chicago’s Wicker Park and Bridgeport neighborhoods. In the first transaction, the firm brokered the sale of a recently renovated eight-unit multifamily property located at 1226 N. Greenview Ave. in Wicker Park. The property features six one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and two two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, each with hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, private balconies and granite countertops. Jordan Multack of Greenstone Partners facilitated the $2.2 million transaction.

The firm also arranged the sale of a three-unit multifamily building with an additional non-conforming coach house and an adjacent development lot located at 3201-3203 S. May St. in Bridgeport. Units include individual furnaces and hot water heaters and in-unit laundry. Multack and Jacob Goldstein, also of Greenstone Partners, arranged the $1 million transaction. 

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