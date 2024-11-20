Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Canterbury Court Apartments rises 16 stories with 176 units. (Image courtesy of Greenstone Partners)
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Greenstone Partners, Marcus & Millichap Broker $25.7M Sale of Canterbury Court Apartments in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners and Marcus & Millichap have brokered the $25.7 million sale of Canterbury Court Apartments in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. The 176-unit, 16-story apartment building is located at 1220 N. State Parkway and features 1,268 square feet of ground-floor retail space with the famed Zebra Lounge piano bar, which has occupied the building since its completion in 1929. Jordan Multack and Danny Spitz of Greenstone represented the seller, a local family office, along with Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap. Becovic Holdings Corp. was the buyer. The asset features 142 studio units, 26 one-bedroom floor plans, two two-bedroom residences and six additional units that were previously used by the former owner. Becovic plans to invest in necessary upgrades and improvements.

You may also like

Gantry Secures $17.2M in Permanent Loans for Two...

Interra Realty Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Apartment, Retail...

Savanna Acquires Manhattan Office Building for $255M

MMG Expands Footprint with Addition of Capstone Colorado

CBRE Brokers $23.5M Sale of Long Island Office...

Dora’s Naturals Buys Industrial Property in Moonachie, New...

Open Impact Real Estate Arranges 27,147 SF Office...

JLL Arranges Sale of 458,439 SF Industrial Park...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Multifamily Property Near...