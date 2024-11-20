Greenstone Partners, Marcus & Millichap Broker $25.7M Sale of Canterbury Court Apartments in Chicago

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners and Marcus & Millichap have brokered the $25.7 million sale of Canterbury Court Apartments in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. The 176-unit, 16-story apartment building is located at 1220 N. State Parkway and features 1,268 square feet of ground-floor retail space with the famed Zebra Lounge piano bar, which has occupied the building since its completion in 1929. Jordan Multack and Danny Spitz of Greenstone represented the seller, a local family office, along with Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap. Becovic Holdings Corp. was the buyer. The asset features 142 studio units, 26 one-bedroom floor plans, two two-bedroom residences and six additional units that were previously used by the former owner. Becovic plans to invest in necessary upgrades and improvements.