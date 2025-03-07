Friday, March 7, 2025
Greenstone Partners Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Retail Property in Chicago’s Wicker Park

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has negotiated the $3.3 million sale of a 4,747-square-foot retail property in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. The asset on North Damen Avenue is fully leased to Chipotle and Playa Bowls and sold for 99 percent of the list price. Chipotle has operated at the property since 2004 and recently exercised its last remaining five-year renewal option. Playa Bowls entered into a new 10-year lease. Danny Spitz and Brewster Hague of Greenstone represented the seller, a Chicago-based investment and development company. Buyer information was not provided.

