Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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Foundational Real Estate purchased the property at 1012 W. Randolph St.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamilyRetail

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $4M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has negotiated the $4 million sale of a fully leased property located along Restaurant Row in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. Located at 1012 W. Randolph St., the four-story asset totals 6,500 square feet and includes a ground-floor retail space leased to Rōti Modern Mediterranean and three loft-style apartments. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied. Danny Spitz, Tom Galvin and Brewster Hague of Greenstone represented the seller. The buyer was Los Angeles-based Foundational Real Estate.

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