Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The property at 1100 W. Monroe St. will serve as the new home for Leopardo Construction’s Chicago operations.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestOffice

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Flex Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has negotiated the $7.4 million sale of a 48,500-square-foot flex office and industrial building located at 1100 W. Monroe St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. The three-story property features efficient floor plates, industrial storage, three exterior docks on the first floor and 37 surface parking spaces. The asset, which was well maintained by an owner-occupant for more than 20 years, is located two blocks south of McDonald’s global headquarters. Jason St. John of Greenstone Partners represented the buyer, Alexander West Capital, the family office of the Leopardo family. The property will serve as the new home for Leopardo Construction’s Chicago operations. Andrew Davidson, Jay Beadle and David Kimball of Transwestern represented the seller, 1100 West Monroe LLC, an affiliate of Kolcraft Enterprises.

