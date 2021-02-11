Greenstone Partners Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Champaign, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The Class A building is located at 2802 Bloomington Road.

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has negotiated the sale of a 182,084-square-foot industrial building in Champaign for $8.2 million. The property is fully leased to Rockwell Automation, which plans to vacate upon the expiration of its short-term lease. The East Coast-based buyer plans to lease up the property within the next 12 to 18 months. The Class A building features a clear height of 32 feet and is located at 2802 Bloomington Road. Greenstone Partners represented the seller, a Chicago-based family office.