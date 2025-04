BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Greenstone Partners has negotiated the sale of PrairieWalk, a 56-unit multifamily property in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield, for an undisclosed price. Mandel Group Inc. developed the asset, which was built in 2015. The two-building property features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include community rooms, outdoor grills and pet stations. Jordan Multack of Greenstone represented the buyer, Breneman Capital, and the seller, Mandel Group.