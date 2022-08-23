REBusinessOnline

Greenwater Investments Sells Villas Los Limones Apartment Property in Phoenix for $58.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Villas-Los-Limones-Phoenix-AZ

Located in Phoenix, Villas Los Limones offers 224 apartments, a pool, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

PHOENIX — Greenwater Investments has completed the disposition of Villas Los Limones, an apartment community in Phoenix. Rincon Partners acquired the asset for $58.2 million, or $260,000 per unit.

Situated on nine acres, Villas Los Limones features 224 apartments spread across 18 buildings. The average apartment size is 678 square feet. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

Cliff David, Steve Gebing, Hamid Panahi and Clint Wadlund of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  