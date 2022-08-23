Greenwater Investments Sells Villas Los Limones Apartment Property in Phoenix for $58.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Villas Los Limones offers 224 apartments, a pool, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

PHOENIX — Greenwater Investments has completed the disposition of Villas Los Limones, an apartment community in Phoenix. Rincon Partners acquired the asset for $58.2 million, or $260,000 per unit.

Situated on nine acres, Villas Los Limones features 224 apartments spread across 18 buildings. The average apartment size is 678 square feet. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

Cliff David, Steve Gebing, Hamid Panahi and Clint Wadlund of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.