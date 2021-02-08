REBusinessOnline

GreenWise Market Opens 27,758 SF Store in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — GreenWise Market has opened a new location in Fort Lauderdale. The grocer occupies the ground floor of The Main Las Olas building on Southeast Third Avenue. The 27,758-square-foot store is the first GreenWise Market to be located in a multiuse high-rise. The owner of the tower is a joint venture between Fort Lauderdale-based Stiles Corp. and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties, according to South Florida Business Journal.

GreenWise Market is a grocery concept owned and operated by Publix Super Markets. The new store is the eighth location in the United States and features health-conscious and gourmet foods, as well as vitamins, nutritional supplements, natural soaps and shampoos, meats, seafood, made-to-order meals and grab-and-go foods like sandwiches and pizza.

The Fort Lauderdale GreenWise Market also features a mural by Steven Teller depicting a variety of tropical plants common to South Florida.

