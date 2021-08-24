REBusinessOnline

Greystar Acquires 352-Unit Cordoba Apartment Community in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

4520-E-Baseline-Rd-Phoenix-AZ

Cordoba, located at 4520 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix, features 352 apartments and a swimming pool.

PHOENIX — Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar has purchased Cordoba, a multifamily property located at 4520 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix, from Dallas-based Cordoba Apartments LLC for an undisclosed price.

Cindy Cooke, Brad Cooke, Matt Roach and Chris Roach of Colliers in Arizona handled the transaction.

Originally built in 1986 and renovated in 2018 through 2020, Cordoba features 352 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, averaging 740 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 99 percent leased. The buyer plans to continue value-add renovations at the property.

