Greystar Begins Leasing 190-Unit Active Adult Community Near Fort Worth

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has begun leasing Album Mansfield, a 190-unit active adult community located on the southern outskirts of Fort Worth. Units come in one- and two-bedroom formats and are reserved for renters age 55 and above. Amenities include a pool, outdoor activity terrace, dog park, coffee bar, game room, movie theater, fitness center and walking trails. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom unit.