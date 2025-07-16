Greystar Begins Leasing 325-Unit Apartment Community in Everett, Massachusetts

EVERETT, MASS. — Greystar has begun leasing Jade, a 325-unit apartment community in the eastern Boston suburb of Everett. Jade offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with oversized windows, stackable washers and dryers, quartz countertops, built-in pantries and spa-like bathrooms. Amenities include a music room with recording equipment, a fitness center with a yoga studio, coworking pods and a conference room, pet spa, clubroom, two courtyards, a pool and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at $2,200 per month for a studio apartment.