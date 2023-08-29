Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Nomia will feature 281 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses with large floor-to-ceiling windows.
Greystar Begins Leasing 33-Story Nomia Apartment Tower in Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Greystar has begun leasing the first available units at Nomia, a 33-story high-rise apartment tower that will be located at 17th and Peachtree streets in Midtown Atlanta. The Charleston-based developer plans to officially open the 281-unit property this fall.

Nomia will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses with large floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities will include a rooftop pool and terrace, spa, TULU luxury vending service, a fitness center and structured parking with electric vehicle charging stations, as well as street-level retail space.

Nearby attractions include the High Museum, Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) and Woodruff Arts Center, and global employers including NCR, PwC, Coca-Cola, Google, Norfolk Southern and AT&T have regional campuses in close proximity to Nomia.

