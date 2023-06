EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has begun leasing Mason, a 330-unit apartment community located in the northeastern Boston suburb of Everett. Designed by CBT Architects, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. According to the property website, rents start at $2,200 per month for a studio apartment.