Located at 25 North Lexington Avenue, 25 North Lex is situated directly across from the White Plains Metro-North Train station, which recently underwent a $95 million renovation. The development also features a 2,840-square-foot mural, installed by Chilean graffiti street artist Dasic Fernández, on the exterior wall of the building.
Greystar Begins Leasing 500-Unit Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

by Taylor Williams

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — South Carolina-based Greystar has begun leasing 25 North Lex, a 500-unit apartment community located north of New York City in White Plains. Designed by Handel Architects, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with white quartz countertops and backsplashes and individual washer and dryers. Amenities include a pool with a wet bar; coworking areas with private phone booths and conference rooms; a game room with foosball, billiards and a golf simulator; fitness center with a yoga studio; an indoor/outdoor private dining room with full kitchen and lounge seating; and a sports lounge with an entertaining kitchen, fireplace and video wall. The property also houses 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Rents start at about $2,600 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in spring 2022.

