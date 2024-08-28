Greystar Begins Leasing 500-Unit Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — South Carolina-based Greystar has begun leasing 25 North Lex, a 500-unit apartment community located north of New York City in White Plains. Designed by Handel Architects, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with white quartz countertops and backsplashes and individual washer and dryers. Amenities include a pool with a wet bar; coworking areas with private phone booths and conference rooms; a game room with foosball, billiards and a golf simulator; fitness center with a yoga studio; an indoor/outdoor private dining room with full kitchen and lounge seating; and a sports lounge with an entertaining kitchen, fireplace and video wall. The property also houses 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Rents start at about $2,600 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in spring 2022.