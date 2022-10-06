Greystar Begins Work on 412,500 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — Greystar has begun construction on a 412,500-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at 798 N. Bedford St. in East Bridgewater, located south of Boston. The project, which is scheduled for a late 2023 delivery, will be the South Carolina-based developer’s first in the greater Boston area. Greystar has tapped JLL to lease the development.
