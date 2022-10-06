REBusinessOnline

Greystar Begins Work on 412,500 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Known for multifamily development and management, Greystar has since expanded in to the industrial space, and the firm's pipeline of new projects now totals more than 15 million square feet on a national basis.

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — Greystar has begun construction on a 412,500-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at 798 N. Bedford St. in East Bridgewater, located south of Boston. The project, which is scheduled for a late 2023 delivery, will be the South Carolina-based developer’s first in the greater Boston area. Greystar has tapped JLL to lease the development.

