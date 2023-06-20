Greystar Breaks Ground on 2 MSF Industrial Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Charleston-based development firm Greystar has broken ground on Mid85, a 2 million-square-foot industrial park in the Upstate South Carolina city of Spartanburg. Greystar and general contractor Frampton Construction have begun to build Phase I, which will comprise two speculative warehouses totaling 1.2 million square feet. Building One will total 277,648 square feet, with a rear-load layout, 32-foot clear heights, 58 dock doors and 78 trailer parking spots. Building Two will measure 917,694 square feet and feature a cross-dock layout, 40-foot clear heights, 88 dock doors and 201 parking spaces.

The design-build team includes architect McMillan Pazdan Smith, civil engineer SeamonWhiteside and structural engineer WGPM Inc. JLL is handling leasing for the park, which will be situated off I-85 near Inland Port Greer, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and BMW’s Spartanburg plant. Greystar expects to deliver Mid85 in October 2024.