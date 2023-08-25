Greystar Breaks Ground on 314,938 SF Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has broken ground on a 314,938-square-foot industrial project in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The three-building project represents Phase II of Whisper 35, a five-building, 494,926-square-foot development. Completion of Phase II is slated for early 2024. Sam Owen and Adam Green of Stream Realty Partners, the leasing agents for Whisper 35, also recently secured a lease with logistics company Manifest Commerce to bring Phase I to full occupancy.