Phase II of Whisper 35 in San Marcos consists of 314,938 square feet across three buildings.
Greystar Breaks Ground on 314,938 SF Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has broken ground on a 314,938-square-foot industrial project in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The three-building project represents Phase II of Whisper 35, a five-building, 494,926-square-foot development. Completion of Phase II is slated for early 2024. Sam Owen and Adam Green of Stream Realty Partners, the leasing agents for Whisper 35, also recently secured a lease with logistics company Manifest Commerce to bring Phase I to full occupancy.

