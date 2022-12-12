Greystar Breaks Ground on 325-Unit Multifamily Project in Everett, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Greystar's project at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, will total 325 units. Completion is scheduled for early 2025.

EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has broken ground on a 325-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Boston suburb of Everett. The site at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway previously housed a Stop N Shop grocery store. The project, which represents Phase I of a larger, 741-unit development, will ultimately house 875 parking spaces, 9,500 square feet of retail space and 22,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. CUBE3 Architects designed the project. Phase I is slated for an early 2025 completion.