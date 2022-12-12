Greystar Breaks Ground on 325-Unit Multifamily Project in Everett, Massachusetts
EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has broken ground on a 325-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Boston suburb of Everett. The site at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway previously housed a Stop N Shop grocery store. The project, which represents Phase I of a larger, 741-unit development, will ultimately house 875 parking spaces, 9,500 square feet of retail space and 22,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. CUBE3 Architects designed the project. Phase I is slated for an early 2025 completion.
