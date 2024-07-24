Greystar Breaks Ground on 416-Unit Multifamily Project in Everett, Massachusetts

EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has broken ground on a 416-unit multifamily project in the eastern Boston suburb of Everett. The project represents the second phase of a larger development at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway, the first phase of which totals 325 units and is known as Jade. Phase II will be known as Juniper and is slated for a mid-2026 delivery. CUBE3 Architects designed both properties, which between them will include 850 parking spaces, 10,500 square feet of retail space and 22,800 square feet of amenity space.