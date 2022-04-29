REBusinessOnline

Greystar Breaks Ground on 450-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

35-Garvey-Street-Everett-Massachusetts

Greystar's new apartment project at 35 Garvey St. in Everett, Massachusetts, will total 450 units.

EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based development and management firm Greystar has broken ground on 35 Garvey Street, a 450-unit apartment community in the eastern Boston suburb of Everett. The project will transform a vacant former industrial site in Everett’s evolving Commercial Triangle into a transit-oriented development. About 5 percent (23) of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. The community will also include a 564-space parking garage and 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

