Greystar Breaks Ground on 450-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Greystar's new apartment project at 35 Garvey St. in Everett, Massachusetts, will total 450 units.

EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based development and management firm Greystar has broken ground on 35 Garvey Street, a 450-unit apartment community in the eastern Boston suburb of Everett. The project will transform a vacant former industrial site in Everett’s evolving Commercial Triangle into a transit-oriented development. About 5 percent (23) of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. The community will also include a 564-space parking garage and 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.