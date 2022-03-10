REBusinessOnline

Greystar Breaks Ground on 500-Unit Multifamily Project in White Plains, New York

Greystar's 25 North Le project in White Plains will be the South Carolina-based developer's first residential project in the New York.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has broken ground on 25 North Lex, a 500-unit multifamily project located in the downtown area of White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. Designed by Handel Architects LLP, the transit-served, high-rise property will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center with yoga/spin studios, study rooms, a children’s play area, sports/media lounge, pet run and spa and a rooftop lounge. Completion is slated for the first half of 2024.

