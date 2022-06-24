Greystar Breaks Ground on 500,000 SF Whisper 35 Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

Phase II of Whisper 35 in San Marcos is slated for a third-quarter 2023 completion.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has broken ground on Phase II of Whisper 35, a 500,000-square-foot industrial project in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. Phase I of Whisper 35 consists of two buildings totaling approximately 180,000 square feet, the first of which is complete and fully leased and the second of which is slated for a fourth-quarter delivery. Phase II will comprise three buildings totaling roughly 315,000 square feet that are expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. RC Page is the general contractor for the project, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent.