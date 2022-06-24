REBusinessOnline

Greystar Breaks Ground on 500,000 SF Whisper 35 Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Whisper-35-San-Marcos

Phase II of Whisper 35 in San Marcos is slated for a third-quarter 2023 completion.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has broken ground on Phase II of Whisper 35, a 500,000-square-foot industrial project in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. Phase I of Whisper 35 consists of two buildings totaling approximately 180,000 square feet, the first of which is complete and fully leased and the second of which is slated for a fourth-quarter delivery. Phase II will comprise three buildings totaling roughly 315,000 square feet that are expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. RC Page is the general contractor for the project, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  