REBusinessOnline

Greystar Breaks Ground on Phase I of 70-Acre Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

McKinney-Airport-Trade-Center

At full buildout, McKinney Airport Trade Center will consist of roughly 750,000 square feet across five buildings.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — South Carolina-based development and management firm Greystar has broken ground on Phase I of McKinney Airport Trade Center, a 70-acre industrial project located north of Dallas. Phase I will consist of three buildings spanning 320,000 square feet. Phase II will feature two buildings totaling 434,000 square feet. Completion of Phase I is slated for the end of the year. NAI Robert Lynn and Carey Cox Co., which jointly represented Greystar in its acquisition of the land, have also been retained to market and lease the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  