Greystar Breaks Ground on Phase I of 70-Acre Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

At full buildout, McKinney Airport Trade Center will consist of roughly 750,000 square feet across five buildings.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — South Carolina-based development and management firm Greystar has broken ground on Phase I of McKinney Airport Trade Center, a 70-acre industrial project located north of Dallas. Phase I will consist of three buildings spanning 320,000 square feet. Phase II will feature two buildings totaling 434,000 square feet. Completion of Phase I is slated for the end of the year. NAI Robert Lynn and Carey Cox Co., which jointly represented Greystar in its acquisition of the land, have also been retained to market and lease the property.