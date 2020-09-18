REBusinessOnline

Greystar Buys 528-Unit Regency Park Apartments in South Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Greystar has purchased Regency Park, a 528-unit apartment community in South Austin. According to rentcafé.com, the property features one-bedroom units with designer cabinetry and countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, business center, dog park, sand volleyball court and a resident clubroom with billiards and a TV lounge. Patton Jones of Newmark Knight Frank arranged the sale of the community from a Florida-based private investment group to Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar.

