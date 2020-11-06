REBusinessOnline

Greystar Buys Two Apartment Communities in Metro Charlotte for $121M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

The metro Charlotte properties include Waterlynn Ridge in Mooresville, N.C. (Photo courtesy of Iran Watson Photography)

CHARLOTTE AND MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Greystar has purchased two apartment communities in the Charlotte market totaling 660 units. Boca Raton, Fla.-based Waypoint Real Estate Investments sold the properties, Barrington Place in Charlotte’s University City district and Waterlynn Ridge in Mooresville, to Charleston-based Greystar. The sales price was not disclosed, but the Charlotte Business Journal reports that the Class A communities traded for a combined $121 million. Andrea Howard, John Currin, Allan Lynch, Caylor Mark and Jeff Glenn of JLL represented Waypoint in the transaction. Andy Scott and Cory Fowler of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Greystar.

