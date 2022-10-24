Greystar Completes 126-Unit Multifamily Project in Boston’s Back Bay Neighborhood
BOSTON — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has completed a 126-unit multifamily project at 212 Stuart St. in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Th 19-story building houses 1,200 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 500 to 2,100 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, outdoor dining and entertainment space, library and a rooftop terrace. Rents start at roughly $4,000 per month for a studio apartment.
