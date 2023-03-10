Greystar Completes 166,000 SF Distribution Center in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Greystar has completed The Mill, a 166,000-square-foot, shallow-bay distribution center in northwest Houston. The property, which features 185-foot truck court depths, 32-foot clear heights, 33 dock-high doors and 12 trailer parking stalls, is the first industrial project in Houston for Greystar. The South Carolina-based developer is also underway on Beltway 35 Business Park, a Houston project that will ultimately consist of five buildings totaling 1.3 million square feet on a 91-acre site.