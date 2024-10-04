Friday, October 4, 2024
Located in Honolulu, Hale Mahana offers 589 beds, study rooms, a computer lab, covered parking, a fitness center, rooftop deck with grilling stations and ground-level retail space.
Greystar Divests of 589-Bed Hale Mahana Student Housing Property Near University of Hawaii at Manoa

by Amy Works

HONOLULU — Greystar has completed the fee-simple sale of Hale Mahana, a student housing property located at 2615 S. King St. in Honolulu. A joint venture between Timberline Real Estate Ventures and an Ares Management Real Estate fund acquired the asset, which is 0.2 miles from the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2018, the 191-unit Hale Mahana offers 589 beds, study rooms, a computer lab, covered parking, fitness center, rooftop deck with grilling stations and ground-level retail space, including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Jersey Mike’s Subs. The complex offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units with equipped kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances.

JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

