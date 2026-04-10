Friday, April 10, 2026
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DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Greystar, Haseko Break Ground on 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Needham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NEEDHAM, MASS. — A partnership between South Carolina-based owner-operator Greystar and the U.S. subsidiary of Japanese developer Haseko has broken ground on a 189-unit multifamily project in Needham, a southwestern suburb of Boston. The site at 100 West St. formerly housed an assisted living facility that has since been demolished, and the new apartment building will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness center, library, lounge, package room with cold storage capabilities, a golf simulator, dog run, playground, community garden and two pocket parks. Completion is slated for fall 2027.

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