Greystar, Haseko Break Ground on 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Needham, Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, MASS. — A partnership between South Carolina-based owner-operator Greystar and the U.S. subsidiary of Japanese developer Haseko has broken ground on a 189-unit multifamily project in Needham, a southwestern suburb of Boston. The site at 100 West St. formerly housed an assisted living facility that has since been demolished, and the new apartment building will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness center, library, lounge, package room with cold storage capabilities, a golf simulator, dog run, playground, community garden and two pocket parks. Completion is slated for fall 2027.