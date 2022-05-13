REBusinessOnline

Greystar, J.P. Morgan Open 315-Unit Westcott Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Westcott-Houston

The Westcott in Houston totals 315 units.

HOUSTON — A partnership between South Carolina-based developer Greystar and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives has opened The Westcott, a 315-unit apartment community in Houston’s Memorial Park neighborhood. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 788 to 3,235 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, media lounge, coworking space, a rooftop terrace with a lounge and bar and concierge services. Rents start at $2,250 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  