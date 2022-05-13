Greystar, J.P. Morgan Open 315-Unit Westcott Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Westcott in Houston totals 315 units.

HOUSTON — A partnership between South Carolina-based developer Greystar and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives has opened The Westcott, a 315-unit apartment community in Houston’s Memorial Park neighborhood. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 788 to 3,235 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, media lounge, coworking space, a rooftop terrace with a lounge and bar and concierge services. Rents start at $2,250 per month for a one-bedroom unit.