REBusinessOnline

Greystar Launches $600M Fund Focused on Acquiring Multifamily Debt

Posted on by in Company News, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC has launched Greystar Credit Partners II LP (GCP II), a $600 million fund focused on the acquisition of securitized subordinated debt issued by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) as well as private label securitizations, junior notes or mezzanine debt collateralized by multifamily assets. GCP II is the successor to GCP I, a $500 million fund created in 2018 that completed its investment activities concurrent with the formation of GCP II. Brett Lashley and Patrick Reilly of Greystar will oversee GCP II’s investment and portfolio management activities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  