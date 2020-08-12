Greystar Launches $600M Fund Focused on Acquiring Multifamily Debt

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC has launched Greystar Credit Partners II LP (GCP II), a $600 million fund focused on the acquisition of securitized subordinated debt issued by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) as well as private label securitizations, junior notes or mezzanine debt collateralized by multifamily assets. GCP II is the successor to GCP I, a $500 million fund created in 2018 that completed its investment activities concurrent with the formation of GCP II. Brett Lashley and Patrick Reilly of Greystar will oversee GCP II’s investment and portfolio management activities.