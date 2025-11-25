Tuesday, November 25, 2025
The-Parson-Denver-CO
The Parson in Denver is Greystar’s luxury high-rise in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Construction will wrap up next year, and preleasing has begun.
Colorado

Greystar Launches Leasing at 309-Unit High-Rise Apartment Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER, COLO. — Preleasing has begun at The Parson, a 309-unit high-rise Greystar is developing in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood. The project is slated for completion next year. According to Zillow, monthly asking rents range from $2,055 for a studio to $13,690 for a three-bedroom penthouse. The Parson features 4,100 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fifth-floor pool with views of the Rocky Mountains, a two-story gym with a sauna and a yoga lawn, concierge services, shared workspaces and an indoor and outdoor dog park. Ziegler Cooper was the architect.

