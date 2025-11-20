Greystar-Led Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 605-Bed Student Housing Project Near San Diego State University 

SAN DIEGO — A joint venture between Greystar, Kanden Realty & Development America and Tokyo Tatemono has broken ground on Accolade Campanile, a 605-bed student housing development serving students attending San Diego State University.

The development will rise six stories and offer 310 units at the southwest corner of Montezuma Road and Campanile Drive. Shared amenities are set to include a pool and spa; multiple outdoor kitchens and gathering spaces; fire pits; a fully equipped indoor/outdoor fitness center; multiple clubhouses; recreation and game lounges, including a speakeasy; indoor bicycle storage; a dog spa; and dedicated study spaces on each floor. The property will also feature ground-floor retail space.

The community was designed by JWDA Architects. Construction financing was provided by Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2028 with leasing set to begin in August 2027.