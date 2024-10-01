Greystar, Merrimack College Break Ground on 540-Bed Residence Hall in North Andover, Massachusetts

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — A public-private partnership between South Carolina-based developer Greystar and Merrimack College has broken ground on a 540-bed residence hall on the university’s campus in North Andover. The development will consist of two four-story buildings. The first building will span 79,600 square feet and offer 351 “traditional style” beds with academic space and gathering areas on the first floor. The second, 61,300-square-foot building will offer 189 beds in suite-style units with en-suite living rooms and bathrooms throughout. The community, which will offer housing for first- and second-year students, will also include a fitness center and in-building laundry facilities. Cube3 Architects designed the project, which is slated for a fall 2026 completion.