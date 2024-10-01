Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Greystar-Merrimack-College
Greystar's new residence hall at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts, will allow the school to relocate a significant number of students living in private, off-campus housing to the heart of the community.
DevelopmentMaineMultifamilyNortheastStudent Housing

Greystar, Merrimack College Break Ground on 540-Bed Residence Hall in North Andover, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — A public-private partnership between South Carolina-based developer Greystar and Merrimack College has broken ground on a 540-bed residence hall on the university’s campus in North Andover. The development will consist of two four-story buildings. The first building will span 79,600 square feet and offer 351 “traditional style” beds with academic space and gathering areas on the first floor. The second, 61,300-square-foot building will offer 189 beds in suite-style units with en-suite living rooms and bathrooms throughout. The community, which will offer housing for first- and second-year students, will also include a fitness center and in-building laundry facilities. Cube3 Architects designed the project, which is slated for a fall 2026 completion.

You may also like

Associated Bank Provides $55M Construction Loan for Apartment...

Principle Construction Underway on 276,019 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit...

Hygge Design + Build Opens New Workspace in...

Evergreen Real Estate Breaks Ground on 60-Unit Affordable...

Larken Associates Completes 120-Unit Multifamily Project in Pohatcong,...

NEPCG Arranges $8.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in...

LIPTON Teas & Infusions to Open 15,183 SF...

NewYork-Presbyterian Signs 10,189 SF Healthcare Lease in The...

Liberty Development Partners Buys 1,149 Acres in Dayton,...