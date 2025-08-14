Greystar, Merrimack College Top Off Two Student Housing Projects in Metro Boston

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. — A public-private partnership between Greystar and Merrimack College has topped off two student housing projects totaling 540 beds on the university’s campus in North Andover, a northern suburb of Boston. The first building will house 351 beds across 180 units, all of which will be traditional dormitory doubles except for the resident advisor units. The second building will house 189 beds across 54 units, the majority of which will feature three- and four-bedroom suite configurations. The properties will also feature a combined total of 12,609 square feet of academic space, a pavilion for honors students and a fitness center. Timelines for completion of the projects were not disclosed.