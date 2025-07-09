Wednesday, July 9, 2025
The project will include the development of two residence halls offering a total of 2,700 beds, as well as a dining facility and parking garages.
Greystar, Ole Miss to Develop Two Residence Halls Totaling 2,700 Beds, Dining Facility

by John Nelson

OXFORD, MISS. — A public-private partnership between Greystar and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) is set to break ground on a 2,700-bed residence hall project on the university’s campus in Oxford. The development will span two sites — one formerly occupied by Kincannon Hall and one on West Row across from the Ole Miss School of Law.

The Kincannon site will be home to a 1,200-bed community with parking supported by a new parking garage, which is already under construction. The West Row site will include a 1,500-bed development with a modern dining facility and 1,500-space parking garage.

The communities will offer suites and semi-suites and will be constructed in partnership with Modern Living Solutions, Greystar’s modular construction business. Sections of the buildings will be made in the Modern Living Solutions factory in Knox, Pa., and shipped to campus to be assembled onsite.

To support economic development and job creation in Mississippi, Ole Miss and its partners have emphasized that over 70 percent of the onsite construction work will be available to local and regional subcontractors. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.

