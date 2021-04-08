Greystar Opens 152-Unit Ellison Heights Apartment Community in Houston

Ellison Heights in Houston totals 152 units.

HOUSTON — Charleston, S.C-based Greystar has opened Ellison Heights, a 152-unit apartment community in the Houston Heights neighborhood. Designed by Meeks + Partners, the property features one- and two-bedroom units that average 1,192 square feet and are furnished with quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Amenities include a business center with coworking offices, a fitness and wellness studio, pet spa, sky lounge and a dog run. Rents start at $1,875 per month for a one-bedroom unit.