Friday, December 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
NOMIA features apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts in Midtown Atlanta.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Greystar Opens 281-Unit NOMIA Apartment Community in Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Greystar has opened NOMIA, a 281-unit high-rise apartment community located in Midtown Atlanta. Amenities at the property, which features residences in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, include vending service TULU, complimentary e-scooters through TULU Ride, coworking space, a spa room, rooftop swimming pool and a fitness studio.

Additionally, the community will feature activations including wine tasting with Barcelona Wine Bar, instruction by Evolation Yoga Studio, boxing with Pepper Boxing Club, facials by Woodhouse Spa and rooftop spirits provided by Drop to the Rim Bartend. Monthly rental rates at NOMIA begin at $1,680, according to the community website.

You may also like

NexPoint, Alamo Manhattan to Develop 250-Room Hotel in...

Brook Farm Group, Emory Equity Break Ground on...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 107,288 SF...

US Economy Adds 199,000 Jobs in November, Marginally...

Joint Venture Underway on 1 MSF Mixed-Use Project...

The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 128-Unit Complex...

Seligson Properties Completes $20M Healthcare, Retail Conversion Project...

Kislak Arranges $3M Sale of Riverbank Commons Apartments...

Standard Communities Acquires 214-Unit Senior Living Community in...