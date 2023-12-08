Greystar Opens 281-Unit NOMIA Apartment Community in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Greystar has opened NOMIA, a 281-unit high-rise apartment community located in Midtown Atlanta. Amenities at the property, which features residences in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, include vending service TULU, complimentary e-scooters through TULU Ride, coworking space, a spa room, rooftop swimming pool and a fitness studio.

Additionally, the community will feature activations including wine tasting with Barcelona Wine Bar, instruction by Evolation Yoga Studio, boxing with Pepper Boxing Club, facials by Woodhouse Spa and rooftop spirits provided by Drop to the Rim Bartend. Monthly rental rates at NOMIA begin at $1,680, according to the community website.