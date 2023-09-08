Friday, September 8, 2023
Located in Davenport, Fla., the property marks the second Ltd.-branded community for Greystar.
Greystar Opens Ltd. Champions Ridge Apartments in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Greystar Real Estate Partners has opened Ltd. Champions Ridge, an apartment community in Davenport, roughly 34 miles outside of Orlando. Marking the second Ltd.-branded property, the development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 798 to 1,245 square feet. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool and gym. Rental rates will be lower than typical for Class A multifamily properties in the area, according to Greystar, with the company promising limited future rent increases.

