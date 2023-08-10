Greystar Opens One Six Six Luxury Apartment Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC has opened One Six Six, a 223-unit luxury apartment building rising 21 stories in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The developer is hosting a grand opening celebration Thursday, Aug. 10 with local businesses such as Goddess and the Grocer, Levain Bakery, Pour Souls Cocktail Club, Dipsy Desserts and Tucker Pups. Local band The Holy Cows will provide live music and entertainment.

Located at 166 N. Aberdeen St., One Six Six features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans along with three-bedroom penthouses. The building features a third-floor amenity level with an indoor private dining room, coworking space, entertainment lounge and fitness center. The 5,650-square-foot outdoor area includes a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, lounge areas and a dog agility course. The 14th-floor sky garden features an outdoor lounge with a beverage station and views of the city. Monthly rents start at $2,040. Residents can now earn up to two months of free rent, according to the property’s website.

The property has earned two Green Globes, part of a certification system developed by the Green Building Initiative that evaluates environmental sustainability, health and wellness and resilience of all types of commercial real estate.