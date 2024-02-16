Friday, February 16, 2024
Cobalt Apartments in Los Angeles features 135 residences, a clubhouse, fitness center, heated pool and spa and gated covered parking.
Greystar Sells 135-Unit Cobalt Apartments in Los Angeles to Helio Group

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Greystar has completed the disposition of Cobalt Apartments, a multifamily community in the West Los Angeles-Culver City area of Los Angeles. The acquisition price was not released.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer, Hello Group, in the deal.

Built in 2019, Cobalt Apartments offers 135 units with stackable washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and vinyl-plank flooring. Select units have large private patios or balconies, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, heated pool and spa, two open-air lounges, gated covered parking and bike storage.

