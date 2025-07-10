Thursday, July 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Avana-Desert-View-Scottsdale-AZ
Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Avana Desert View offers 412 apartments, two swimming pools and spas and a playground.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Greystar Sells 412-Unit Avana Desert View Multifamily Community in Scottsdale to Knightvest

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Greystar has completed the disposition of Avana Desert View, an apartment property located at 17030 N. 49th St. in Scottsdale. Knightvest acquired the 412-unit asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1996 on 18.5 acres, Avana Desert View is a two- and three-story community offering two swimming pools and spas, a playground and sand volleyball court. Apartments feature washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged the sale and financing for the transaction. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Tyler Johnson of IPA Capital Markets arranged five years of interest-only acquisition financing for the buyer.

You may also like

NAI Capital Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Assisted Living...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2M Sale of Retail...

Malman Real Estate Arranges $2.1M Sale of Industrial...

CBRE Brokers $1.7M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Retail Property...

Abide Capital, MCB Acquire Harlow on Main Apartment...

Interra Realty Arranges $10.7M Sale of Apartment Building...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 67,146 SF Retail Center...

Multifamily, Seniors Housing Sectors Remain Positive Real Estate...

Phoenix Investors Buys 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in...