Greystar Sells 412-Unit Avana Desert View Multifamily Community in Scottsdale to Knightvest

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Greystar has completed the disposition of Avana Desert View, an apartment property located at 17030 N. 49th St. in Scottsdale. Knightvest acquired the 412-unit asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1996 on 18.5 acres, Avana Desert View is a two- and three-story community offering two swimming pools and spas, a playground and sand volleyball court. Apartments feature washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged the sale and financing for the transaction. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Tyler Johnson of IPA Capital Markets arranged five years of interest-only acquisition financing for the buyer.