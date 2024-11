COPPELL, TEXAS — Greystar has signed a 32,000-square-foot office lease in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The space is located within the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters mixed-use development. Scot Ison of Axis Tenant Advisors represented the South Carolina-based apartment developer and manager, which plans to take occupancy early next year, in the lease negotiations. Billingsley Co. owns Cypress Waters.