Greystar to Develop 126-Unit Apartment Building in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON — Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar has acquired land at 212 Stuart St. in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood for the development of a 19-story, 126-unit apartment building that will also feature ground-floor retail space. The property will offer one- and two-bedroom units as well as three-bedroom penthouses ranging in size from 500 to 2,100 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, lounge, library and bike storage space. Greystar plans to break ground this month and to complete the project in the first half of 2022.
