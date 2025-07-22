Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Greystar to Develop 175-Unit Active Adult Project at Annapolis Town Center in Maryland

by John Nelson

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Greystar has announced plans to develop a new active adult project in Annapolis. Upon completion, the unnamed community will total 175 units, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Amenities at the five-story development will include a library, club room, kitchen, fitness studio, pet spa, swimming pool and an exterior courtyard.

Greystar recently acquired a 2.2-acre development site within Annapolis Town Center for the project. Construction is currently underway, and leasing is scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

Annapolis Town Center features more than 50 retail stores and restaurants. The new community’s location will provide access to more than 557,000 square feet of retail, as well as connectivity to Washington, D.C., downtown Baltimore and Bethesda, Md.

