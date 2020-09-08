REBusinessOnline

Greystar Underway on 180-Unit Active Adult Multifamily Community in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Album-Keller-Ranch-Fort-Worth

Album Keller Ranch in Fort Worth is expected to be complete in spring 2021.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Greystar is underway on development of Album Keller Ranch, a 180-unit active adult apartment community that will be located at 5640 Keller Ranch Road in Fort Worth. The property will offer one- and two-bedroom residences with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets and private balconies and pet yards in select units. Amenities will include an outdoor space with a lounge, kitchen, pool, dog park and walking paths, as well as an indoor fitness center, TV lounge, game room and a media room. Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar expects to open the community in spring 2021.

