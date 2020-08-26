Greystar to Develop 180-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Metro Orlando

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC will develop Overture Hamlin, a 180-unit active adult seniors housing community in Winter Garden. The Charleston, S.C.-based developer expects to deliver the property in summer 2021. The Central Florida property will offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The community will feature a clubhouse with a private wine room, covered patio, pool, sun deck, dog park, community-friendly golf cart trails, fitness center, yoga studio, craft room, theater room and an activity lounge. The asset will be situated within Hamlin Town Center, 20 miles west of downtown Orlando.