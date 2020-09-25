Greystar to Develop $70M Student Housing Community Near University of Alabama

Union on Frank will be situated at 512 Frank Thomas Ave. in Tuscaloosa, Ala., two blocks from the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Greystar has acquired 17 acres in Tuscaloosa to develop Union on Frank, a $70 million student housing community serving students at the University of Alabama. The 200-unit property will comprise 396 beds and will be situated at 512 Frank Thomas Ave., two blocks from Bryant-Denny Stadium. The site currently has existing student and multifamily communities that will be demolished. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. Sean Baird, Jonathan Holt, Carter Brehm, Austin Weathington and Will Mathews of Colliers International represented both the buyer and undisclosed seller in the land transaction.