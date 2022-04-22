REBusinessOnline

Greystar Tops Off 36-Story Ascent St. Pete Mixed-Use Tower in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Charleston-based Greystar has topped off Ascent St. Pete, a 36-story mixed-use tower in St. Petersburg, about 23.8 miles from Tampa. Ascent St. Pete is scheduled to open in January 2023, with final construction completion slated for May 2023.

Ascent St. Pete will offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, as well as penthouse units, for a total of 357 apartments. The tower will also include a 172-room AC by Marriott hotel and a separately branded restaurant on the eighth floor with an outdoor terrace and bar. Hotel guests will have access to outdoor pool amenities at both the sixth and 36th floors. Additionally, the project will include more than 6,800 square feet of ground-level retail space along First Avenue and 2nd Street North.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  