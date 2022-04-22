Greystar Tops Off 36-Story Ascent St. Pete Mixed-Use Tower in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Charleston-based Greystar has topped off Ascent St. Pete, a 36-story mixed-use tower in St. Petersburg, about 23.8 miles from Tampa. Ascent St. Pete is scheduled to open in January 2023, with final construction completion slated for May 2023.

Ascent St. Pete will offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, as well as penthouse units, for a total of 357 apartments. The tower will also include a 172-room AC by Marriott hotel and a separately branded restaurant on the eighth floor with an outdoor terrace and bar. Hotel guests will have access to outdoor pool amenities at both the sixth and 36th floors. Additionally, the project will include more than 6,800 square feet of ground-level retail space along First Avenue and 2nd Street North.